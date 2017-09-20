New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is considering giving up his play-calling duties, he told reporters on a conference call.

Monday's 24-10 loss to the Lions marked the eighth-straight game in which the Giants have scored fewer than 20 points. This season, the Giants have scored just 13 total points in two games.

"We can't keep doing the same thing over and over again. That's insanity. It's not working," McAdoo said, according to NJ.com​. "So we're going to look to make some changes this week, like we did last week, maybe a little bit more drastic this week, to use your word.

"If that means me giving up play calling duties, that's something that (the offensive staff will) look at, that we'll talk about."

The role would likely fall to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan, who last called plays in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ​

The Giants, averaging 251.5 yards per game, rank 28th in total offense after two games.

McAdoo took the blame for Monday's poor offensive performance during the postgame press conference, but he also criticized Eli Manning for a delay of game penalty late in the third quarter. The Giants, down 17-7, were on the Lions' 2-yard line in a fourth down situation. McAdoo chose to go for the touchdown, but Manning didn't get the play off in time, resulting in the penalty and a field goal instead.

The Giants next head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles this Sunday.