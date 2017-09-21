NFL

Who plays Thursday Night Football tonight?

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers on Thursday night in Week 3's opening matchup.

Kickoff is at 8:25 p.m. EST, and the game will be televised on NFL Network, with live streaming on NFL Game Pass.

It is the first road game for the Rams after splitting their two home games to start the season. Los Angeles opened the season with a 46-9 win over Indianapolis but then lost a seven-point game to Washington the following week.

The trip comes at a good time for the Rams after attendance problems have plagued the team, with last week's Texas-USC matchup drawing more fans than the Redskins-Rams and Dolphins-Chargers games combined. 

The 49ers have two losses under their belt, coming off a defeat to the Seahawks last Sunday. San Francisco had only 89 passing yards along with 159 rushing yards in the game. The 49ers opened their season with a 23-3 loss to Carolina. 

 

 

 

 

