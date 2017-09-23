Jared Goff Took His Lumps As a Rookie but Now Has Rams Going In Right Direction

The Lions have given coach Jim Caldwell a multi-year extension, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. Details of the deal, such as the length and annual salary, remain unknown.

The deal was reportedly agreed to "months ago" but was not made public until now. Caldwell has answered questions about his contract situation without mentioning that a deal was already in place.

Caldwell is in his fourth season with the Lions, who are 2-0 on the season. Caldwell has a 29-22 record with Detroit and has made the playoffs in two of his first three seasons at the helm.

The Lions host the Falcons on Sunday.