Players Sit, Kneel, Stand in Unity During National Anthem Before Chargers-Chiefs
During the national anthem before the game between the Chiefs and Chargers in Los Angeles, there was a wide range of displays, including players who sat, kneeled or stood with their arms linked.
During Chiefs-Chargers, Travis Kelce is maybe the most prominent white player to kneel today. Several Chargers players kneeling, too. pic.twitter.com/nnmJIGjmMA— Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 24, 2017
The Chargers locked arms during the national anthem today. Some players sat down. pic.twitter.com/xMTgbJDpMU— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 24, 2017
Beautiful photo of Justin Houston kneeling during the anthem while several Kansas City Chiefs teammates take a knee in the background. pic.twitter.com/RUqqq0Hcqr— Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 24, 2017
Unity. #KCvsLAC pic.twitter.com/70FtBYQ4a2— #KCvsLAC (@Chargers) September 24, 2017
Chargers owner Dean Spanos released a statement that talked about players' right to protest, and what it meant to him to stand with some of the players on the team.
Statement on #Chargers team unity. #KCvsLAC pic.twitter.com/uhsyiw01lA— #KCvsLAC (@Chargers) September 24, 2017
Whether it was players protesting or teams not even taking the field, the anthem has been a prominent part of Sunday's games.