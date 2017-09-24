NFL

Players Sit, Kneel, Stand in Unity During National Anthem Before Chargers-Chiefs

The National Anthem Takes Center Stage Across the NFL
Khadrice Rollins
6 minutes ago

During the national anthem before the game between the Chiefs and Chargers in Los Angeles, there was a wide range of displays, including players who sat, kneeled or stood with their arms linked.

Jets Acting Owner, Brother of Trump Appointee Links Arms With Players During Anthem

Chargers owner Dean Spanos released a statement that talked about players' right to protest, and what it meant to him to stand with some of the players on the team.

Whether it was players protesting or teams not even taking the field, the anthem has been a prominent part of Sunday's games.

