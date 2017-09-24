During the national anthem before the game between the Chiefs and Chargers in Los Angeles, there was a wide range of displays, including players who sat, kneeled or stood with their arms linked.

During Chiefs-Chargers, Travis Kelce is maybe the most prominent white player to kneel today. Several Chargers players kneeling, too. pic.twitter.com/nnmJIGjmMA — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 24, 2017

The Chargers locked arms during the national anthem today. Some players sat down. pic.twitter.com/xMTgbJDpMU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 24, 2017

Beautiful photo of Justin Houston kneeling during the anthem while several Kansas City Chiefs teammates take a knee in the background. pic.twitter.com/RUqqq0Hcqr — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 24, 2017

Chargers owner Dean Spanos released a statement that talked about players' right to protest, and what it meant to him to stand with some of the players on the team.

Whether it was players protesting or teams not even taking the field, the anthem has been a prominent part of Sunday's games.