Watch: Jake Elliott's Parents Watch Him Kick 61-Yard Game Winning Field Goal
Jake Elliott nailed a franchise-record 61-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Eagles a 27-24 victory over the Giants. It was a fairytale moment, and his parents were in attendance to watch their son make a kick that won't soon be forgotten in Philadelphia.
Probably the best reaction from @LFFStadium: Jake Elliott's parents. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5sy9IKjk0L— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2017
Understandably, they're pretty emotional, and you can't help smile after watching that video. As far as proud moments go, it's tough to top this.