Jake Elliott nailed a franchise-record 61-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Eagles a 27-24 victory over the Giants. It was a fairytale moment, and his parents were in attendance to watch their son make a kick that won't soon be forgotten in Philadelphia.

Understandably, they're pretty emotional, and you can't help smile after watching that video. As far as proud moments go, it's tough to top this.