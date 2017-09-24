NFL

Watch: Lions' Post-Game Food Catches on Fire

The Detroit Lions thought they won their game over the Falcons on Sunday on a touchdown with eight seconds remaining. Then, after a review, it was ruled that Golden Tate was down before the end zone, and the Lions fell inches short of improving to 3-0.

After a loss that devastating, there's not much that can make it worse.

Well, maybe if you're post-game meal caught on fire. That would probably make it worse.

And that is exactly what happened to the Lions.

The food that falls on the floor as it burns seems like some sort of symbolism for what happened to Detroit on Sunday.

