Miami Dolphins Players Wore #IMWITHKAP Shirts in Pregame, Lock Arms During Anthem

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue Calls Trump Comments 'Insulting and Disgraceful'
In the wake of Donald Trump's controversial comments which breathed new life into the national anthem protest debate, Miami Dolphins players wore black shirts with #IMWITHKAP on them.

The shirts are a sign of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who sparked a nation-wide debate when he decided to sit during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in America. 

Dolphins players linked arms during the anthem, with owner Stephen Ross joining them. Ross released a statement criticizing Trump's comments and supporting his players on Saturday. 

On Friday night, Trump said NFL owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son of a b----." His comments have been criticized by multiple NFL owners, players and the commissioner. Widespread protests are expected across the NFL in defiance of the president. 

