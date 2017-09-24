In the wake of Donald Trump's controversial comments which breathed new life into the national anthem protest debate, Miami Dolphins players wore black shirts with #IMWITHKAP on them.

Dolphins players are wearing #imwithkap shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick during today's pregame #MIAvsNYJ https://t.co/ZYiAk0IiWu pic.twitter.com/qXdC5Z3JZq — Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) September 24, 2017

The shirts are a sign of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who sparked a nation-wide debate when he decided to sit during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in America.

Dolphins players linked arms during the anthem, with owner Stephen Ross joining them. Ross released a statement criticizing Trump's comments and supporting his players on Saturday.

Dolphins players are wearing #imwithkap shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick during today's pregame #MIAvsNYJ https://t.co/ZYiAk0IiWu pic.twitter.com/qXdC5Z3JZq — Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) September 24, 2017

On Friday night, Trump said NFL owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son of a b----." His comments have been criticized by multiple NFL owners, players and the commissioner. Widespread protests are expected across the NFL in defiance of the president.