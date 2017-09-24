Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says his team plans on staying in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears.

Tomlin told CBS Sports about the team's plans before the game.

The Steelers have not said exactly why they will stay in the locker room, but they will join other teams that have decided to protest in some way concerning President Trump's recent statement about NFL players.

During a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump called for players to be fired and the league to fine players who sit during the anthem.

The Steelers had no official comment on Trump instead referring to the league's statement on the issue.

"I believe the commissioner made an appropriate statement and I have nothing to add at this time," Steelers President Art Rooney II said.

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," Commissioner Goodell said in a statement released by the NFL.