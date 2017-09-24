NFL

Report: Steelers Plan on Staying Locker Room During Anthem

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
11 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says his team plans on staying in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears.

Tomlin told CBS Sports about the team's plans before the game.

The Steelers have not said exactly why they will stay in the locker room, but they will join other teams that have decided to protest in some way concerning President Trump's recent statement about NFL players.

During a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump called for players to be fired and the league to fine players who sit during the anthem.

The Steelers had no official comment on Trump instead referring to the league's statement on the issue.

"I believe the commissioner made an appropriate statement and I have nothing to add at this time," Steelers President Art Rooney II said.

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," Commissioner Goodell said in a statement released by the NFL.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters