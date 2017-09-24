The Oakland Raiders will take on the Washington Redskins in primetime for Week 3's Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders have opened their season undefeated and are looking to go 3-0 for the first time in 15 years. Oakland is coming off wins against the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets.

The Redskins split their season so far, beating the Rams last Sunday 27-20. Washington lost its opener to Philadelphia.

In the Raiders' win over the Jets, quarterback Derek Carr had 230 along with three touchdowns. Behind Carr, the Raiders are fourth in total offense in the league. ​

How to Watch

Raiders vs. Redskins

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Next Three Games

Raiders: at Denver (10/1), vs. Baltimore (10/8), vs. San Diego (10/15)

Redskins: at Kansas City (10/2), vs. San Francisco (10/15), at Philadelphia (10/23)