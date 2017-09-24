NFL

How to Watch Raiders vs. Redskins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

1:03 | NFL
A Walk Through an Oakland Raiders Tailgate
Charlotte Carroll
Sunday September 24th, 2017

The Oakland Raiders will take on the Washington Redskins in primetime for Week 3's Sunday Night Football. 

The Raiders have opened their season undefeated and are looking to go 3-0 for the first time in 15 years. Oakland is coming off wins against the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets. 

The Redskins split their season so far, beating the Rams last Sunday 27-20. Washington lost its opener to Philadelphia. 

In the Raiders' win over the Jets, quarterback Derek Carr had 230 along with three touchdowns. Behind Carr, the Raiders are fourth in total offense in the league. ​

NFL
Football in America: The Bay Area

How to Watch

Raiders vs. Redskins 

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Next Three Games

Raiders: at Denver (10/1), vs. Baltimore (10/8), vs. San Diego (10/15)

Redskins: at Kansas City (10/2), vs. San Francisco (10/15), at Philadelphia (10/23)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters