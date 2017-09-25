NFL

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3. 

The Cardinals are playing their first home game of the season, after narrowly beating the Indianapolis Colts 16-13 on the road last week. Arizona lost its opener to Detroit. 

The Cowboys have also split their season so far, losing last Sunday to the Broncos 42-17. Dallas won its opener against the Giants.

The Cowboys run game is being questioned after Ezekiel Elliot rushed for just eight yards in last week’s contest. Quarterback Dak Prescott was the team's leading rusher against the Broncos, with 24 yards. 

The two teams last met in 2014, but the Cowboys haven't beat the Cardinals in over a decade. In the 2014 meeting, the Cardinals won 28-17 behind Carson Palmer's 249 yards and three touchdowns. 

How to Watch

Cardinals vs. Cowboys 

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can live stream the game here.

Next Three Games

Cardinals: vs. San Francisco (10/1), at Philadelphia (10/8), vs. Tampa Bay (10/15)

Cowboys: vs. Los Angeles (10/1), vs. Green Bay (10/8), at San Francisco (10/22)

