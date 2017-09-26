NFL

Watch: Carson Wentz Mic'd Up For Jake Elliott's 61-Yard Game Winning Field Goal

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Nihal Kolur
2 hours ago

On Sunday, rookie Kicker Jake Elliott nailed a franchise-record 61-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Eagles a 27-24 victory over the Giants. 

His quarterback, Carson Wentz, was mic'd up during Sunday's game. Just before the kick, Wentz tells some teammates he would "give [Elliott] his game check if he makes this." 

You have to love the reaction from Wentz and his teammates when the kick goes through the update. The big question is whether Wentz will make good on his sideline promise to pay up.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters