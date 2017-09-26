Watch: Carson Wentz Mic'd Up For Jake Elliott's 61-Yard Game Winning Field Goal
On Sunday, rookie Kicker Jake Elliott nailed a franchise-record 61-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Eagles a 27-24 victory over the Giants.
His quarterback, Carson Wentz, was mic'd up during Sunday's game. Just before the kick, Wentz tells some teammates he would "give [Elliott] his game check if he makes this."
We had @cj_wentz mic'd up for #NYGvsPHI and, well, just listen for yourself. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jEyB1msn1o— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 26, 2017
You have to love the reaction from Wentz and his teammates when the kick goes through the update. The big question is whether Wentz will make good on his sideline promise to pay up.