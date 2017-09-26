These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

On Sunday, rookie Kicker Jake Elliott nailed a franchise-record 61-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Eagles a 27-24 victory over the Giants.

His quarterback, Carson Wentz, was mic'd up during Sunday's game. Just before the kick, Wentz tells some teammates he would "give [Elliott] his game check if he makes this."

You have to love the reaction from Wentz and his teammates when the kick goes through the update. The big question is whether Wentz will make good on his sideline promise to pay up.