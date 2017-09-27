NFL Anthem Protests: What to Make of Teams' Statements Against President

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LII in 2018, US Weekly reports.

The 10-time Grammy winner's last Super Bowl appearance came in 2004, when he infamously pulled part of Janet Jackson's costume off, revealing her breast on national television and causing a major controversy.

​The wardrobe malfunction seen around the world caused the Federal Communications Commission to issue a five-second delay during all live performances on television.

Jay-Z reportedly turned down headlining his own Super Bowl halftime show. Beyonce, his wife, performed at Super Bowl XLVII and Super Bowl 50.

Lady Gaga performed at last year's Super Bowl halftime show after Adele revealed that she turned down the offer.

Super Bowl LII will take place on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.