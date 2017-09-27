NFL

Maurkice Pouncey: All Steelers Will ‘Do the Right Thing’ and Stand for Anthem

1:03 | NFL
Ben Roethlisberger on Anthem: 'I Wish We Approached It Differently'
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

After skipping the national anthem ceremony last week, the Steelers intend to have every player on the sideline—standing—this weekend in Baltimore, Maurkice Pouncey told reporters Wednesday.

“Pittsburgh Steelers will go out there and do the right thing,” Pouncey said, according to ESPN.com.

The Steelers stayed off the field during the anthem last week in Chicago, with the exception of left tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Villanueva, an Army veteran, stood on the edge of the stadium tunnel, a move he later said he regretted because it “made my teammates look bad.”

Ben Roethlisberger said he was unable to sleep after the protest and released a statement on Monday in which he said, “I wish we approached it differently.”

Roethlisberger and Arthur Moats also said that the planned protest was a distraction in the lead-up to the game and was at least partially to blame for their loss to the Bears. 

