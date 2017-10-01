Injuries quickly became one of the main storylines of Week 4, with a number of high-profile players leaving with potentially significant problems.

Julio Jones was first big name to leave his respective game, limping off the field just before halftime with a hip injury. When the Falcons came back out for the second half, Jones was not with his teammates, and the team announced shortly thereafter that he would not return at all in Week 4. He had three catches for 30 yards before leaving the game.

Not long after that, Mohamed Sanu headed to the sideline with a hamstring injury. He, too, would not return, leaving Taylor Gabriel, Nick Williams and Justin Hardy as Atlanta’s top receivers. If both Jones and Sanu miss time, Gabriel will take over as the de facto No. 1 receiver in Atlanta.

Marcus Mariota and the Titans fell into a deep, early hole against the Texans, trailing 21–0 just six seconds into the second quarter. Mariota got the Titans back into the game with a couple of rushing touchdowns, but wasn’t on the field in the second half. He suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half, and did not play at all after halftime. Unsurprisingly, the Titans were unable to mount a comeback in the second half with Matt Cassel at the helm.

Mariota struggled through the air on Sunday, completing six of his 10 pass attempts for 96 yards and two interceptions. There was no information on the severity of his hamstring injury, though there was little point bringing him back into a game that the Titans trailed by at least 16 points for the entire second half. Cassel would take over as the starter in Tennessee if Mariota misses time with the hamstring injury, which would significantly hurt the fantasy prospects of everyone on the Titans offense.

Dalvin Cook appeared to suffer the most serious injury. Cook was on his way to another big game for the Vikings, with up 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. On what ended up being his final carry of the game, he picked up 10 yards and appeared ticketed for a big gain, but his left knee buckled as he attempted to cut back. Cook immediately crumpled to the ground and grabbed at his knee. He was ultimately able to walk back to the locker room under his own power, but it was a dreaded non-contact injury.

Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon would be in line for more work in Minnesota if Cook’s injury turns out to be as bad as it looked on Sunday. With Sam Bradford dealing with a knee injury of his own, Minnesota’s offense could be in serious trouble.

Jones, Sanu, Mariota and Cook will all likely undergo further tests and be evaluated early in the week.