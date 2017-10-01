The Los Angeles Chargers have denied using signage in the upper deck of the StubHub Center to cover up seats as they continue to draw small crowds for the first few home games, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Chargers told PFT that the signage has been there all season and does not impact the stadium's seating capacity. There are no seats under the signage.

The Chargers are playing in the smallest NFL stadium for the next three seasons as they wait for their new home to be completed. The StubHub Center is primarily used as a soccer stadium and can seat 27,000 fans.

During the Chargers' home game against the Miami Dolphins, most of the cheers from the crowd could be heard from the Dolphins fans.

Check out the photo below by Philly.com's Les Bowens

In NFL's smallest stadium, seats are covered...wow pic.twitter.com/RA3kwV35EH — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) October 1, 2017

The fans are pouring into StubHub Center! pic.twitter.com/tcs028NWXI — Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) October 1, 2017

The Rams are also suffering the NFL's worst decline in game attendance since their move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.