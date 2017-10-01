NFL

Chargers Clarify No Empty Seats Covered At StubHub Center With Signage

2:24 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 4: Cam Newton, Jarvis Landry and Terrelle Pryor Sr.
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Los Angeles Chargers have denied using signage in the upper deck of the StubHub Center to cover up seats as they continue to draw small crowds for the first few home games, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Chargers told PFT that the signage has been there all season and does not impact the stadium's seating capacity. There are no seats under the signage.

The Chargers are playing in the smallest NFL stadium for the next three seasons as they wait for their new home to be completed. The StubHub Center is primarily used as a soccer stadium and can seat 27,000 fans.

During the Chargers' home game against the Miami Dolphins, most of the cheers from the crowd could be heard from the Dolphins fans.

Check out the photo below by Philly.com's Les Bowens

The Rams are also suffering the NFL's worst decline in game attendance since their move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters