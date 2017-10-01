Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was ruled out of Sunday afternoon's game against the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Matt Cassel entered the game as his replacement.

Mariota ran were two touchdowns before he was ruled out. His first touchdown was a 34-yard run in the second quarter. Just before the half, he ran in for a two-yard score to cut the lead to 24–14. He also had two interceptions and 96 total passing yards.

The Titans were trailing 37–14 before Mariota exited the game. He headed to the locker room and was being assessed by team trainers.

Cassel did not play in the first three games of the season. He played in just four games last season.