Dolphins' Jay Cutler to Remain Dolphins Quarterback

Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase says that Jay Cutler will remain the team's starter after another poor performance from the veteran quarterback.

Cutler went 20 for 28 for 164 yards, with an interception in a 20–0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in London. He was sacked four times.

It was the Dolphins first time not scoring a point in nearly four seasons.

"It's not time to panic," Gase said. "We've been through way worse than this. So we want to figure out what's going on and then fix the problem that's really the only thing we're concerned about."

The Dolphins are averaging 8.3 points per game through their first three games.

Cutler, 34, was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract during the preseason after Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL in his left knee during training camp.

