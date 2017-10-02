NFL

Derek Carr Out Two to Six Weeks With a Fracture in his Back

0:41 | NFL
Raiders sign Derek Carr to five-year, $125 million extension
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

On Monday, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said quarterback Derek Carr has a transverse process fracture in his back and will miss at least two weeks.

On Sunday, Carr left in the third quarter against the Broncos after being tackled by Derek Wolfe and was immediately replaced by E.J. Manuel, who will start against the Ravens in Oakland's next game.

Carr missed the end of last season after breaking his fibula.

During the offseason, Carr signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Raiders in June.

On Sunday, Manuel went 11-for-17 for 106 yards and an interception when filling in for Carr. Through four games, Oakland is 2-2 and ranks 28th in the league in total offense, averaging just 287.8 yards a game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters