On Monday, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said quarterback Derek Carr has a transverse process fracture in his back and will miss at least two weeks.

On Sunday, Carr left in the third quarter against the Broncos after being tackled by Derek Wolfe and was immediately replaced by E.J. Manuel, who will start against the Ravens in Oakland's next game.

Carr missed the end of last season after breaking his fibula.

During the offseason, Carr signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Raiders in June.

On Sunday, Manuel went 11-for-17 for 106 yards and an interception when filling in for Carr. Through four games, Oakland is 2-2 and ranks 28th in the league in total offense, averaging just 287.8 yards a game.