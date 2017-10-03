What are Some of the Worst Sports Gambling Beats Ever?

After losing four games in a row, Giants quarterback Eli Manning appears undeterred.

"I still think we're a good team," Manning said Monday during a weekly appearance on WFAN with Mike Francesa.

New York is 0–4 after losing 25–23 to Tampa Bay on Sunday (albeit on a last-second field goal), and are by most measures not good, although they managed to not allow a sack or commit a turnover against the Bucs.

"We're playing pretty good football, but we're not playing great football," Manning said. "There's not many mistakes being made. Guys are doing the right things. We've just got to do it better."

Manning has thrown four interceptions (and six touchdowns) this season. It’s the Giants’ worst start since opening 0–6 in 2013.

The good news: the Giants host the Chargers on Sunday, who are also 0–4. Someone has to win. You know, unless it’s a tie.