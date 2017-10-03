NFL

Eli Manning on 0–4 Giants: ‘I Still Think We're a Good Team’

0:56 | NFL
What are Some of the Worst Sports Gambling Beats Ever?
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

After losing four games in a row, Giants quarterback Eli Manning appears undeterred.

"I still think we're a good team," Manning said Monday during a weekly appearance on WFAN with Mike Francesa.

New York is 0–4 after losing 25–23 to Tampa Bay on Sunday (albeit on a last-second field goal), and are by most measures not good, although they managed to not allow a sack or commit a turnover against the Bucs.

"We're playing pretty good football, but we're not playing great football," Manning said. "There's not many mistakes being made. Guys are doing the right things. We've just got to do it better."

Manning has thrown four interceptions (and six touchdowns) this season. It’s the Giants’ worst start since opening 0–6 in 2013. 

The good news: the Giants host the Chargers on Sunday, who are also 0–4. Someone has to win. You know, unless it’s a tie.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters