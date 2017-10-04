Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett may soon make his NFL debut as he tweeted "I am back" in Spanish.

Regresé. — Myles Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) October 4, 2017

Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft but has not played this season due to a right ankle injury. The injury occurred during the Browns' first full practice in September. Garrett participated in practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Hue Jackson said that Garrett was close to being ready last week but expects Garrett to be even closer to playing in his first professional game.

The Browns are 0–4 on the season. Cleveland will host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.