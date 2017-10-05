Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite a thigh injury, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Gronkowski showed up on the injury report on Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the game as he was a limited participant in practice. He had not appear on the injury report earlier in the week.

Six other Patriots are listed as questionable for the game, as New England tries to bounce back from a 2–2 start.

Gronkowski has 20 catches for a team-leading 318 yarda and two touchdowns this season.