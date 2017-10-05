NFL

Pats TE Rob Gronkowski (thigh) Expected to Play vs. Bucs

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
35 minutes ago

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite a thigh injury, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Gronkowski showed up on the injury report on Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the game as he was a limited participant in practice. He had not appear on the injury report earlier in the week.

Six other Patriots are listed as questionable for the game, as New England tries to bounce back from a 2–2 start.

Gronkowski has 20 catches for a team-leading 318 yarda and two touchdowns this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters