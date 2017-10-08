Aaron Rodgers didn't have his best game on Sunday, but he delivered when it mattered most to secure a 35-31 win for the Packers in Dallas.

After falling behind 21-6, Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones propelled the Green Bay offense as the Packers overcame the deficit. After the Cowboys pulled back ahead 31-28 on a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown with one minute and 13 seconds remaining, Rodgers led the offense on a game-winning drive.

Thanks to a 15-yard rush from Jones to get Green Bay deep into Dallas territory and a Rodgers 18-yard scramble on third-and-eight, the Packers were in position to win the game late. After missing on an attempt to receiver Davante Adams in the end zone, Rodgers went back to Adams on the same route for the game-winning score.

Rodgers went 19-for-29 for 221 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, with two of those scores going to Adams. The 4-1 Packers visit the Vikings next week.