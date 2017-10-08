Many teams and players around the NFL are paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting last week, by donating money, wearing decals and sporting special cleats before Sunday's games.

The Oakland Raiders, who will soon relocate to Las Vegas, will wear a Vegas Strong decals on the back of their helmets honoring the 59 victims and more than 500 injured who were injured when a gunman opened fired at a country music concert.

The Raiders and the NFL also announced last week they were contributing $150,000 to victims of Las Vegas shooting.

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray, a Las Vegas native, said he is donating $25,000 each to the Las Vegas Police Department the victim's familiies.

Here are some of the tributes:

