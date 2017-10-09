New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall announced that he will be undergoing surgery on his left ankle after getting hurt in Sunday afternoon's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marshall announced the surgery on Instagram with the following message:

"Tomorrow I’ll have surgery ending year 12. I’m filled with mixed emotions. I wasn’t able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad. This game has given me the opportunity to grow as a man, father, husband, teammate, leader.. . I’m so thankful for this game.. . The biggest lesson I’ve learned about myself is that Adversity kicks my A--. I’m proud to say that after 12 years I’ve finally became the man I knew I was suppose to be by confronting Adversity with a Smile. Gods Delay isn’t Gods Denial #DueSeason"

Marshall was one of four Giants wideouts who was hurt in the game. Marshall's injury occurred in the second quarter when he just missed a catch on the left side of the field and then rolled his ankle on the landing. He was placed on a cart and taken to the locker room.

The Giants also announced they will be without Odell Beckham Jr. for the rest of the season after he undergoes ankle surgery.

Marshall finishes the season with 18 receptions for 154 yards and no touchdowns.

The Giants are 0–5 on the season.