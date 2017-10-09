President Trump Reminded Jerry Jones Of Game Operations Manual's National Anthem Policy

Jerry Jones doubles down on his national anthem mandate.

Chris Chavez
October 09, 2017

Jerry Jones expanded on his decision to not play any Dallas Cowboys player who doesn't stand for the national anthem, he discussed with ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Jones told Mortensen that there would be no exceptions to the workplace policy that he first brought up on Sunday evening.

The NFL game operations manual policy for the national anthem states the following:

"The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem. During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand and refrain from talking. During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American flag is in good condition. It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses."

Jones said that the policy is not knew and made head coach Jason Garrett aware about it last year after observing players on other teams protesting during the national anthem. Jones says that President Trump reminded him about the game operations manual policy.

Jones was on the field with the Cowboys for a Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals and took a knee with the team in unity before the national anthem. The team stood and locked arms during the Star Spangled Banner.

"My job is the Dallas Cowboys. It's in the best interests of the Cowboys, the NFL and the players... to honor the flag," Jones reportedly told Mortensen.

Check out some of the notes from Mortensen's chat with Jones:

On Sunday, David Irving and Damontre Moore raised their fists during the national anthem. They did not play during the game in Arizona due to suspensions. He did not say that they would be disciplined but wanted to be clear with them going forward.

The Cowboys will play the 49ers on Sunday.

