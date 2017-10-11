Trump: 'About time' Goodell is 'Demanding' NFL Players Stand for Anthem

Trump: 'It is about time' Goodell is 'demanding' NFL players stand for anthem

By Scooby Axson
October 11, 2017

President Donald Trump continued his almost daily social media commentary on the National Football League and the issue of player protests implying that NFL Commissioner is demanding that players stand for the anthem.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday "It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY."

Goodell hasn't demanded anything of the players, but said that he thinks “everyone should stand for the National Anthem.”

Goodell also said that the protests concerning the anthem are "threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.”

“We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues," Goodell said in a memo. "The controversy over the anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players."

The NFL's owners are set to meet next week to discuss the issue. 

The issue has heated up every since Trump called on owners last month to fire players who do not stand for the anthem and encouraged fans to walk out of stadiums if players disrespected the flag.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters