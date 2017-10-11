President Donald Trump continued his almost daily social media commentary on the National Football League and the issue of player protests implying that NFL Commissioner is demanding that players stand for the anthem.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday "It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY."

Goodell hasn't demanded anything of the players, but said that he thinks “everyone should stand for the National Anthem.”

Goodell also said that the protests concerning the anthem are "threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.”

“We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues," Goodell said in a memo. "The controversy over the anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players."

The NFL's owners are set to meet next week to discuss the issue.

The issue has heated up every since Trump called on owners last month to fire players who do not stand for the anthem and encouraged fans to walk out of stadiums if players disrespected the flag.