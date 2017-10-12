How to Watch Eagles vs. Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Eagles vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football. 

By Scooby Axson
October 12, 2017

Two of the NFC's best teams in the early portion of the season square off on Thursday night to kick off Week 6 when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Each team is 4–1 and led their respective divisions.

Carolina is coming off a 27–24 victory over the Detroit Lions. Cam Newton has thrown three touchdown passes in each of the past two games. Newton is completing 68% of this passes for 1,237 yards.

The NFC East leading Eagles have won three in a row, mostly behind the play of second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz threw a career-high four touchdown passes in a 34–7 rout of the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Wentz's 97.7 quarterback rating is 9th in the league and is one of only six quarterback to throw 10 or more touchdown passes this season.

How to Watch

Time: Thursday, Oct. 12, 8:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS, NFL Network

Live stream: The game can be watched online here, or live stream the game via the NFL's mobile app, DirecTV's NFL app or Amazon Prime.

