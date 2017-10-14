Report: Ezekiel Elliott Eligible to Play Until Petition for Rehearing is Resolved

The injunction on Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension will remain until his petition for a rehearing is resolved.

By Jeremy Woo
October 14, 2017

The injunction on Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension will remain in place until the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rules on his petition for a rehearing, Pro Football Talk reports.

Texas district judge Amos Mazzant, who issued the initial injunction, will not lift it until Elliott’s appeal is resolved and reportedly informed the league and players association on Saturday. The NFLPA filed the petition on Friday asking for a rehearing in the case of the Cowboys running back, whose six-game suspension for a domestic violence incident has become another drawn out, high-profile legal battle between the NFL and a star player.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the next ruling to come down, and the Cowboys are on bye this week, but it could conceivably buy Elliott another game or two before a decision is made.

In a 2–1 decision on Thursday, the court ruled the initial injunction filed by the NFLPA was premature because at the time it was filed, Elliott's appeal to the NFL had not been decided. That meant the measures agreed upon in the collective bargaining agreement had not been exhausted. That meant the temporary restraining order (TRO) Elliott had in Texas allowing him to forgo the NFL's suspension was at that point halted.

The suspension pertains to a domestic violence case involving Elliott and his ex-girlfriend taking place in July 2016. Elliott was never charged and has continued to deny any wrongdoing. He was initially suspended in August before being granted an injunction.

Elliott has 393 rushing yards in four games for the Cowboys this season. Dallas is on bye this week, with Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith the Cowboys’ other running backs on the roster set to take over for Elliott if he is barred from playing next week.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters