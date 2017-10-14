The injunction on Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension will remain in place until the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rules on his petition for a rehearing, Pro Football Talk reports.

Texas district judge Amos Mazzant, who issued the initial injunction, will not lift it until Elliott’s appeal is resolved and reportedly informed the league and players association on Saturday. The NFLPA filed the petition on Friday asking for a rehearing in the case of the Cowboys running back, whose six-game suspension for a domestic violence incident has become another drawn out, high-profile legal battle between the NFL and a star player.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the next ruling to come down, and the Cowboys are on bye this week, but it could conceivably buy Elliott another game or two before a decision is made.

In a 2–1 decision on Thursday, the court ruled the initial injunction filed by the NFLPA was premature because at the time it was filed, Elliott's appeal to the NFL had not been decided. That meant the measures agreed upon in the collective bargaining agreement had not been exhausted. That meant the temporary restraining order (TRO) Elliott had in Texas allowing him to forgo the NFL's suspension was at that point halted.

The suspension pertains to a domestic violence case involving Elliott and his ex-girlfriend taking place in July 2016. Elliott was never charged and has continued to deny any wrongdoing. He was initially suspended in August before being granted an injunction.

Elliott has 393 rushing yards in four games for the Cowboys this season. Dallas is on bye this week, with Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith the Cowboys’ other running backs on the roster set to take over for Elliott if he is barred from playing next week.