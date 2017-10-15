How to Watch Giants vs. Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Giants vs. the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 15, 2017

For the Giants, life without Odell Beckham Jr. begins with a matchup against the best defense in the NFL. 

The Broncos (3-1) host the Giants (0-5), who will be without their star receiver after he suffered a fractured ankle in New York's loss to the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Three other Giants receivers—Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Dwayne Harris—were also injured during that game, and Beckham Jr, Harris and Marshall are expected to miss the entire season. There's a chance Shepard will play, and New York will rely on Roger Lewis Jr., the newly signed Tavarres King, Travis Rudolph and Ed Eagan, both of whom were signed off the practice squad, to make plays for Eli Manning.

Denver, on the other hand, is coming off its bye week and the defense appears to be in Super Bowl form. Through five weeks, Denver leads the league in rush defense (50.8 YPG) and overall defense (260.8 YPG), while C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles have anchored the league's third best rushing attack. 

How to Watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: You can watch the game on NBC Sports Live or on Fubo TV. Start your free trial for Fubo TV here.

