Giants WR Brandon Marshall Plans to Return Next Season

Injured Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall plans to return next season

By Scooby Axson
October 15, 2017

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall says he plans on returning next year after being sidelined in 2017 because of an ankle injury.

Marshall injured his ankle in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

The Giants are one of three winless teams left in the NFL.

"I'm a competitor, and I don't want to go out like that," Marshall said to ESPN. "I'm definitely not going out like that."

Marshall, 33, had 18 catches for 154 yards this season and says he is focused on rehab and getting healthy.

"That's my mindset right now," Marshall said.

Marshall signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Giants in March.

Marshall, a six–time Pro Bowler, has 959 career catches for 12,215 yards and 82 touchdowns.

