Injured Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to come off the physically unable to perform list soon, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Bridgewater could come of the PUP list this week depending on a checkup with doctors.

Bridgewater has not played since the 2015 season, missing all of last year after he suffered a major knee injury during training camp.

Days later, the Vikings traded for Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles to take over the starting job with Bridgewater out for the year.

After Bridgewater comes off the PUP list, Minnesota has 21 days to activate him or end his season by placing him on injured reserve.

The 24–year-old Bridgewater is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a free agent at season's end.

The Vikings are 3–2 this season and face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a crucial NFC North contest.