Report: Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater Could Come Off PUP List Soon

Teddy Bridgewater could reportedly come off PUP list following checkup

By Scooby Axson
October 15, 2017

Injured Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to come off the physically unable to perform list soon, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Bridgewater could come of the PUP list this week depending on a checkup with doctors.

Bridgewater has not played since the 2015 season, missing all of last year after he suffered a major knee injury during training camp.

Days later, the Vikings traded for Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles to take over the starting job with Bridgewater out for the year.

After Bridgewater comes off the PUP list, Minnesota has 21 days to activate him or end his season by placing him on injured reserve.

The 24–year-old Bridgewater is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a free agent at season's end.

The Vikings are 3–2 this season and face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a crucial NFC North contest.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters