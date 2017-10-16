Report: Jameis Winston Suffered AC Joint Sprain, Might Be Able to Play Through It

According to NFL.com, Jameis Winston might be able to play through his AC joint sprain.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 16, 2017

Jameis Winston suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder Sunday against the Cardinals but might be able to play through it, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Winston left in the second quarter of the game after injuring his throwing shoulder. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Winston's x-rays Sunday came back negative and he is getting an MRI Monday.

With Winston out of the game, Tampa Bay turned to Ryan Fitzpatrick to lead the offense. Fitzpatrick went 22-for-32 with 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Buccaneers fell to the Cardinals 38-33 despite 27 fourth-quarter points. Winston started the game going five-for-10.

For his career, Winston is completing 59.7 percent of his attempts and has 9,391 yards along with 57 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. The 2015 No. 1 pick has not missed a game in just more than two years in the NFL.

The Morning Huddle: Brett Hundley Must Do the Impossible, Replace Aaron Rodgers

The Buccaneers are 2-3 and take on the Bills in Buffalo in Week 7.

