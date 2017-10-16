Report: Broncos QB Trevor Siemian Has Minor Shoulder Sprain, Could Play vs. Chargers

Trevor Siemian has a minor shoulder sprain but could still play on Sunday.

By Chris Chavez
October 16, 2017

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian has a minor shoulder sprain but the team believes that he could still play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brock Osweiler replaced Siemian at the end of the first half but Siemian returned to complete the 23–10 loss to the New York Giants. Osweiler was just 2 of 4 passing for 18 yards in his lone drive of the day.

The injury occurred when Siemian dove and landed on his left shoulder while trying to stop Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who was returning an interception for a touchdown. Siemian finished the day with one touchdown, two interceptions and a season-high 29 passes completed in the game for 376 yards. The former Northwestern quarterback underwent surgery on his left shoulder during the offseason.

The NFL in 2017 is a Mishmash of Mediocrity

Siemian has completed 108 of 178 passes on the season for 1,264 yards and eight touchdowns with six interceptions.

