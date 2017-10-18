Andrew Luck will be held out of practice for the remainder of this week after getting a cortisone shot to his injured shoulder, Colts general manger Chris Ballard announced Wednesday.

At the start of October, Luck returned to practice for the first time since having surgery on a torn labrum in his shoulder 10 months ago. However, Luck began to suffer inflammation in his shoulder so Ballard said the quarterback will not be throwing until it gets handled.

Ballard added that there is no timetable for Luck's return and situations like this are the reason the Colts never tried to establish a timetable for his return originally.

Indianapolis is 2-4 this season and has turned to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback after going with Scott Tolzien to start the season.

Luck, 28, has 132 career touchdowns and 68 interceptions in five seasons of work. After playing in every game his first three years in the league he missed nine games in 2015 and then missed one game last season.