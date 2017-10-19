The injured Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to the practice field Wednesday and said Thursday that he believes he will play this season.

"I definitely believe I'll play this year," Bridgewater said. "It's going to take some grit. That's just the mindset."

Bridgewater dislocated his knee in August 2016 and has been on the physically unable to perform list this season. He missed all of last season.

He called being able to get back on the football field a "mini milestone." He said he'd been thinking about getting back out there every day.

The Vikings (4-2) have had injury trouble in the quarterback position with Sam Bradford battling his own knee injury since Week 1. Case Keenum has played the position instead, passing for 239 yards and one touchdown in the team's 23-10 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

Minnesota has 21 days to activate Bridgewater or end his season by placing him on injured reserve if he comes off the PUP list.

Bridgewater, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a free agent at season's end.