Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater Believes He'll Play This Season

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said he "definitely believes" he'll play this year.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 19, 2017

The injured Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to the practice field Wednesday and said Thursday that he believes he will play this season. 

"I definitely believe I'll play this year," Bridgewater said. "It's going to take some grit. That's just the mindset."

Bridgewater dislocated his knee in August 2016 and has been on the physically unable to perform list this season. He missed all of last season.

He called being able to get back on the football field a "mini milestone." He said he'd been thinking about getting back out there every day. 

NFL
Declining NFL Television Ratings Presented at Meetings Grabbed Attention of Owners

The Vikings (4-2) have had injury trouble in the quarterback position with Sam Bradford battling his own knee injury since Week 1. Case Keenum has played the position instead, passing for 239 yards and one touchdown in the team's 23-10 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

Minnesota has 21 days to activate Bridgewater or end his season by placing him on injured reserve if he comes off the PUP list.

Bridgewater, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a free agent at season's end.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters