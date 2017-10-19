Youth Football Team Gets Free Tickets to Super Bowl

A youth football team, referenced in SI's Football in America series, got free tickets to Super Bowl.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 19, 2017

A youth football team, referenced in The MMQB's Football in America series, got free tickets to the Super Bowl, reported FOX 9.

The story, Football in America: The Family Game in Minnesota, talked about two boys, Isaiah and Zaevion Henderson, who found a love for football, playing for the Phelps-Minnesota Falcons. The boys were adopted by their aunt after Zaevion's mother was murdered and Isaiah was abused by his mother's boyfriend. Football became a refuge for the two. 

The boys were at Sunday's Packers vs. Vikings game, when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell surprised them and gifted the boys and their team the tickets. 

NFL
Declining NFL Television Ratings Presented at Meetings Grabbed Attention of Owners

Super Bowl LII will take place in Minneapolis 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters