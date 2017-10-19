A youth football team, referenced in The MMQB's Football in America series, got free tickets to the Super Bowl, reported FOX 9.

The story, Football in America: The Family Game in Minnesota, talked about two boys, Isaiah and Zaevion Henderson, who found a love for football, playing for the Phelps-Minnesota Falcons. The boys were adopted by their aunt after Zaevion's mother was murdered and Isaiah was abused by his mother's boyfriend. Football became a refuge for the two.

Zaevion Henderson saw his mom murdered when he was 3 years old. Now, he uses football as a form of therapy https://t.co/wMDZg6tLiN pic.twitter.com/k26YKnC4Cb — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 6, 2017

Football in America, Minneapolis | A cloudy afternoon with the Phelps Falcons 8th grade team at Roosevelt High School. pic.twitter.com/YrO5Ndfcks — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 30, 2017

The boys were at Sunday's Packers vs. Vikings game, when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell surprised them and gifted the boys and their team the tickets.

Super Bowl LII will take place in Minneapolis