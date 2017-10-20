Donald Trump released a petition Thursday asking for people who support standing for the national anthem.

The petition reads, "The President has asked for a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem. Show your patriotism and support."

This is latest move by Trump after calling out athletes, particularly NFL players, who are protesting police brutality and racial injustice by refusing to stand for the national anthem.

After the NFL Owners meetings concluded Wednesday without any changes to the league's rules about players standing for the anthem, Trump tweeted at the NFL, "Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem."

On Monday, an NFL spokesman confirmed that the league will officially sponsor a bill proposed to Congress to reduce the nation's prison population.