For the first time in weeks, injuries are not driving waiver wire decisions. There are, however, 12 teams going on bye over the next two weeks, and eight more the two weeks after that. Your roster depth will be as important as ever in the next month. The waiver moves you make this week could pay dividends in the run up to the fantasy playoffs. With that in mind, here are the early names we’re looking at on the wire.

Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings

Murray had his best game of the season in Week 7, running for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He didn’t have a target, but his 18 carries were one more total touch than Jerick McKinnon got in the win over the Ravens. The game script certainly worked in Murray’s favor, but that shouldn’t detract from what he did. He looked like a different back on Sunday, ripping off a 35-yard run and a 29-yard run, the latter of which he took to the house. Murray himself said the week that Dalvin Cook tore his ACL that he was still recovering from off-season ankle surgery, and that was plain to see for anyone who watched him run the last few weeks. He looked like he had finally put the injury behind him on Sunday.

Minnesota’s backfield will remain a timeshare the rest of the season, and Murray will be in danger of falling out of the game plan during weeks where the Vikings fall behind. On the flip side, he’ll get fed when the team is nursing a lead, as was the case on Sunday. The game script should be in the Vikings favor again next week, when they host the Browns. Murray will be a worthy starter again in Week 8.

Ted Ginn, WR, Saints

Ginn had a big day in the Saints win over the Packers, catching all seven of his targets for 141 yards. Brandon Coleman scored the lone Drew Brees touchdown, but he got just three targets, and has a total of 19 targets on the season. With Willie Snead inactive again because of a hamstring injury, Ginn is locked in as the No. 2 option in the Saints passing game. Last week, he hauled in all four of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown, giving him 26.7 points in standard leagues, and 37.7 points in PPR formats the last two weeks. Alvin Kamara is siphoning targets away from New Orleans receivers, but Ginn looks like a safe bet for about six targets per game the rest of the season. Given his big-play ability, the volume in the Saints passing game, and the explosiveness of the offense, he has the look of a WR4 the rest of the season. The Saints, too, already had their bye, making Ginn available for every week for the heaviest bye-week portion of the schedule.

Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots

No matter what happens in the Sunday Night Football game between the Patriots and Falcons, Lewis needs to be owned in more fantasy leagues. He led the Patriots in rushing in two straight games, and outsnapped Mike Gillislee for the first time all season in Week 6. Even before Gillislee fumbled early in the Patriots Week 6 win over the Jets, Lewis started the game and got three carries before Gillislee even saw the field. In other words, it’s safe to bet that Lewis is now the primary runner in New England, joining James White as the lead backs in the team’s backfield. Lewis was a force for the Patriots in 2015, totaling 622 yards and four touchdowns on 85 touches in seven games. Injuries robbed him of most of his 2016 season, but he finally has himself back in a significant role in the offense.