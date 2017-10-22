How to Watch Saints vs. Packers: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

By Scooby Axson
October 22, 2017

The Green Bay Packers begin life without Aaron Rodgers for the forseeable future, handing the reins to backup Brett Hundley for his first NFL start against the surprising New Orleans Saints.

Rodgers sustained a right collarbone injury in last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings and could miss the rest of the season. Green Bay, which has more than a dozen players on the injury report, is currently tied with Minnesota for first place in the NFC North.

The Saints are led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees, who is completing 69% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The New Orleans defense, which gave up 28.4 points a game and yielded one of the league's worst secondaries, is playing much better and giving up five points fewer per game.

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (check local listings)

Live stream: You can live stream games on Fox Sports Go if the game is being shown in your area. Otherwise, watch on NFL Game Pass

