Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is out for the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fournette suffered an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Chris Ivory will get the start in Fournette's absence.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will again not play in Week 7 because of issues with his knee.

Here are the notable players that will be active and inactive for Week 6.

Inactive

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle)

• Vikings quarteback Sam Bradford (knee)

• Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder)

• Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin)

• Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion)

• Colts quarterback QB Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring)

• Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone)

• Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle)

Active

• Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder)

• Titans running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring)

• Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee)

• Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee)