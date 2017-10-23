The driver at fault in the car crash that left Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife hospitalized faces drug- and alcohol-related charges.

Kevin M. Conroy, 25, of Millis, Mass., has been charged with possession of a Class E substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lane violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol, Foxborough police chief William Baker told the Boston Herald.

Police found three different prescription drugs in Conroy’s car after the crash—a pain killer, anti-psychotic and muscle relaxant. The drug possession charge is a felony.

Conroy and his passenger, Steven Gordon, were uninjured in the crash. Police believe Conroy was driving about 50 mph when he rear-ended Langi’s car at a stoplight. Three people in the car in front of Langi’s were also injured.

Langi injured his head, neck and back in the crash, while his wife, Cassidy, broke both hips and multiple ribs. Langi shared a video on Instagram Monday of his wife returning home from the hospital, 10 days after the crash.

Langi, an undrafted rookie from BYU, is not expected to play again this season.