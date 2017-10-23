Driver in Crash That Injured Patriots LB Harvey Langi Faces Drug and Alcohol Charges

Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi was hospitalized after a car crash in Foxborough two weeks ago. 

By Dan Gartland
October 23, 2017

The driver at fault in the car crash that left Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife hospitalized faces drug- and alcohol-related charges. 

Kevin M. Conroy, 25, of Millis, Mass., has been charged with possession of a Class E substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lane violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol, Foxborough police chief William Baker told the Boston Herald.

Police found three different prescription drugs in Conroy’s car after the crash—a pain killer, anti-psychotic and muscle relaxant. The drug possession charge is a felony. 

Conroy and his passenger, Steven Gordon, were uninjured in the crash. Police believe Conroy was driving about 50 mph when he rear-ended Langi’s car at a stoplight. Three people in the car in front of Langi’s were also injured. 

Langi injured his head, neck and back in the crash, while his wife, Cassidy, broke both hips and multiple ribs. Langi shared a video on Instagram Monday of his wife returning home from the hospital, 10 days after the crash. 

Langi, an undrafted rookie from BYU, is not expected to play again this season

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters