Report: Eagles Left Tackle Jason Peters Tore ACL and MCL

An MRI showed Eagles left tackle Jason Peters tore his ACL and MCL in Monday night’s game against the Redskins, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Peters was injured early in the third quarter and it was immediately clear that the injury was significant. He was taken off the field on a cart with his right leg wrapped in an air cast. Many of his teammates came up to the cart to offer their support and the fans in Philadelphia chanted his name as he left the field.

Peters has been with the Eagles since he was acquired in a trade with the Bills in 2009 and has only missed eight games for Philadelphia. He has been a Pro Bowl choice in each of his seven healthy seasons with the Eagles. (He missed the entire 2012 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the offseason.)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, a fifth-round pick in 2016, is now in line to start his second game of the season. He started at right tackle last week when Lane Johnson had a concussion and also started six games as a rookie when Johnson was suspended.