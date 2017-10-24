Colts Assistant Coach Robert Mathis Arrested for Drunk Driving

Robert Mathis was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of drunk driving.

By Dan Gartland
October 24, 2017

Longtime Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis was arrested early Tuesday morning in suburban Indianapolis on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Indianapolis Star

Mathis, 36, was arrested just after midnight in the town of Carmel. He was taken to the Hamilton County jail, where online records show he was released some time before 9:30 a.m. ET. 

Mathis played 13 years for the Colts, leading the league with 19.5 sacks in 2013. He retired after the 2016 season and was hired last month as a pass rush consultant. 

“We are aware of the incident involving Robert Mathis last night,” the team said in a statement to ESPN. “We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

