Peter King's Podcast: Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson on Monday Night Win over Washington

Quickly

  • Live podcast following Philadelphia's 34-24 win over divisional rival Washington Monday night featuring interviews from head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz
  • Pederson on the best throw he's seen from Wentz, going back to watch Wentz's high school game tape, and what Wentz has in common with Brett Favre
  • Wentz on how a quiet North Dakota kid made the seamlesss transition to life in a football-mad city, and hwo he feels about having more touchdown passes than Tom Brady this season
By Peter King
October 24, 2017

PHILADELPHIA —  Following the Eagles 34-24 win over Washington on Monday night, I sat down for post-game conversations with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz, who made himself a leader in the clubhouse for the NFL MVP. In this live game story podcast, you'll hear Pederson on the best throw he's seen Wentz make, and Wentz on how a quiet North Dakota kid made the seamless transition to life in a football-mad city, and how he feels about having more touchdown passes than Tom Brady this season. 

 

