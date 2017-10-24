Peter King's Podcast: Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson on Monday Night Win over Washington

PHILADELPHIA — Following the Eagles 34-24 win over Washington on Monday night, I sat down for post-game conversations with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz, who made himself a leader in the clubhouse for the NFL MVP. In this live game story podcast, you'll hear Pederson on the best throw he's seen Wentz make, and Wentz on how a quiet North Dakota kid made the seamless transition to life in a football-mad city, and how he feels about having more touchdown passes than Tom Brady this season.