After skipping last week's press conference, Cam Newton abruptly walked out of this week's one on Wednesday, reports ProFootballTalk.

In the video posted by Steve Reed from the Associated Press, Newton rolls his eyes at a question and says "next question." Before someone asks something else, he turns and walks away from the podium.&

How Cam Newton’s press conference ended today. Left abruptly after answering a question about getting chunk plays with “next question.” pic.twitter.com/5bnPyo7XT8 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 25, 2017

Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer asked “The big plays, the big chunk plays that get you that energy you’re talking about, is this offense — I know you had several at Detroit and New England — do you guys have the wherewithal to do that consistently, week in and week out?”

Newton answered questions for several minutes before leaving.

Newton came under fire three weeks ago because of his sexist remarks to a female reporter at a press conference.

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer, asked Newton a question about Devin Funchess's style of running routes. Newton laughed to himself before she finished the question, then said "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

He lost a sponsorship with Dannon because of his remarks.