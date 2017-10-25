Martavis Bryant Says He Was Benched Over Instagram Comment

Martavis Bryant was demoted to the scout team.

By Chris Chavez
October 25, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was told by the team that he will not play on Sunday against the Lions, Bryant told reporters Wednesday.

Bryant said head coach Mike Tomlin told him he’d be relegated to the bench “because of social media.” Bryant bashed Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in an Instagram comment earlier this week, saying rookie “is no where near better than me.” 

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Bryant was demoted to the scout team during Wednesday's practice. Justin Hunter took Bryant's spot in offense in practice.

On Monday, Bryant said that if his role in the team's offense doesn't change, he is prepared to play out the remainder of his contract and leave after 2018. Head coach Mike Tomlin later said that Bryant would not be available via trade. 

Bryant finished Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with just one catch for three yards, while Smith-Schuster caught his third touchdown of the season. Bryant also skipped mandatory meetings on Monday, with teammates saying he called in sick. 

Bryant is in his first full season after missing all of the 2016 season due to multiple drug violations.​

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday.

