The Panthers have added kicker Roberto Aguayo to their practice squad as insurance for the injured Graham Gano, the team announced Wednesday.

Gano said Monday that he feels “really good” but the Panthers brought in a group of kickers just in case he can’t play in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Aguayo lost the kicking job in Tampa Bay this summer to Nick Folk, who was later cut in favor of Patrick Murray.

If Gano isn’t able to play this week, Aguayo would would have a chance at revenge against the team that cut him just a year after trading up to draft him in the second round.

Aguayo prevailed in Carolina’s workout over a group including Andrew Franks, Mike Meyer and Younghoe Koo.

The Panthers drafted Harrison Butker in the seventh round this year and put him on the practice squad. He was signed off the practice squad by the Chiefs after Cairo Santos was placed on injured reserve.

Aguayo was also briefly a member of the Bears this preseason.