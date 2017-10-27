Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is being fined $12,154 for kicking Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in their game last week, the NFL announced Friday.

In the first quarter of Sunday's game between the AFC North division rivals, Burfict kicked Nix in the head with both feet while he was on the ground at the conclusion of a second down play.

Burfict has had history with the Steelers before. In 2015 he injured Le'Veon Bell and and in a Wild-Card game between the teams that postseason he hit Antonio Brown in the head, causing him to get suspended for three games.

Check out his kick on Nix below:

.@King55Tez with the judo kick, right in front of the ref aaaaand...no call? #CINvsPIT pic.twitter.com/gM63mT5PKA — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 22, 2017

Burfict was suspended the first three games of this season for an unnecessary hit in the preseason.