Marshawn Lynch's High School Could Be In Trouble for Letting Him Practice

Marshawn Lynch's antics may have gotten his old high school into hot water.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 27, 2017

Marshawn Lynch's decision to return to his old high school Oakland Tech to get some practice in with the football team could cause his alma mater to face disciplinary actions.

TMZ reported Friday that officials of the California Interscholastic Federation are investigating Oakland Tech because only students on the team who are in 9th through 12th grade are allowed to practice.

The Oakland Unified School District released the following statement to TMZ:

"(Marshawn’s) participation in the practice did not comply with Oakland Athletic League’s rules and regulations. Site administration did not receive prior notice that Lynch would be attending an after school practice. Once they found out, they and the League Commissioner promptly reminded all OUSD coaches of the bylaws and took appropriate measures.”

Oakland Section commissioner Alphonso Powell told TMZ that the "safety and well-being" of the students is their top concern.

In the clip of Lynch practicing with Oakland Tech, he runs untouched for a few yards before stiff arming one of the high schoolers to the ground.

Lynch was practicing with his alma mater because he was not allowed at Raiders facilities because he was suspended for one week after making contact with an official in Oakland's thrilling Thursday Night victory over the Chiefs last week.

As of now, the school has not been handed any discipline, but suspensions are a possibility, according to TMZ.

