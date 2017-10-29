We’ve now gone two straight weeks without any major injuries to fantasy football stars. Sure, one can argue that all of the good players are already injured. But that’s not much fun, so we’re going to celebrate the lack of serious injuries by giving you three players to target on waiver wires this week.

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets

Anderson had the best game of his young career in Week 8, catching all six of his targets for 104 yards and a touchdown. Anderson has now turned in three straight useful games, pulling down 13 of 23 targets for 215 yards and two scores, amounting to 11.17 points per game in standard-scoring leagues, and 15.5 points per game in PPR formats. Anderson had an 80% snap rate coming into the week, and is going to be a top option in the Jets passing game all season. That passing game has been surprisingly effective this season, with Josh McCown playing his usual brand of low-ceiling, competent quarterback. Anderson is a field-stretcher who, at 6' 3", can be a real problem for defenses in the red zone. The Jets don’t have their bye until Week 11, and that means Anderson will be on the WR3 radar the next two weeks. If you’re looking at thin roster with six more teams going on bye next week, Anderson can help. The Jets host the Bills on Thursday night in Week 9. The matchup isn’t great, but Anderson has done enough to warrant a waiver claim, with an eye on the rest of the season as much as on his short-term value.

Alex Collins, RB, Ravens

Collins was back in command of the Baltimore backfield in Week 8, running for 113 yards on 18 carries. This is an impossible backfield to project from week to week, but at some point the Ravens coaching staff is going to have to acknowledge the fact that Collins has been the team’s most effective runner. He has rushed for at least 4.6 yards per carry in three of his last four games. The only game in which he came short of that number was also the lone contest over the last four weeks where Javorius Allen led the backfield. Despite Collins’s exploits, he got just two more touches than Allen, and he was certainly helped along by the game script. The Ravens led by multiple scores the entire second half, and took a 20–0 lead into the fourth quarter. That brand of game is always going to play into Collins’s hands, whereas one in which they trail will likely feature more Allen on the field. Still, with Collins giving the Ravens a real jolt on the ground, he needs to be owned in all fantasy formats. The Ravens will be on a long week in Week 9, taking on a Titans defense that’s no better than average against the run.

Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

Martavis Bryant is playing, talking and seemingly sulking his way out of Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster is taking advantage, earning himself a bigger role in the offense in advance of the team’s Week 9 game with the Lions. The rookie out of USC has 17 catches on 27 targets for 231 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He barely had a presence in the offense in the team’s first two games, though he did manage to find the end zone in Week 2. He has averaged nearly five targets per game since then, and could be in line for more work outside the numbers with Bryant in the doghouse. If that’s the case, he’ll likely have more opportunity to show what he can do deep down the field. The Steelers are on bye in Week 9, but Smith-Schuster will be back on the WR3 radar when they return to action in Week 10.